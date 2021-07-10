Resistance media' challenge against Western media empire meet

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) –A meeting on ‘Resistance Media’s Challenge against Western Media Empire’ was held in Mehr news agency in Tehran on Sat. in the presence of Political Affairs Expert and Analyst on West Asian issues Seyed Reza Sadr al-Hosseini.

It should be noted that Specialized Meeting on Strengthening the Discourse of the Resistance Media in accordance with the new challenges and conditions was held in with the presence of domestic and foreign journalists.