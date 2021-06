TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Badab-e Surt is located in Mazandaran Province in northern Iran, 95 kilometers south of the city of Sari, and 7 kilometers west of Orost village.

Badab-e Surt south of Sari consists of two springs with carbonated mineral water. The first spring has salty water, which is said to be a cure for rheumatism and skin conditions, and the other which appears orange has sour-tasting water.