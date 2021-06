AMLASH, Jun. 07 (MNA) – The tomb of Agha Seyyed Ebrahim Babajan Darreh is one of the historical and religious attractions in Amlash city, Gilan province. The tomb is located in Rankuh District, Babajan Darreh Village, dating back to the Qajar period.

Babajan Darreh Tomb is the only tomb in the mountainous region that has very beautiful murals. The tomb was inscribed in National Heritage List in Nov. 2003.