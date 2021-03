TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The holy shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH), the first Shia Imam, was ornamented with flowers on Tuesday on the eve of the auspicious days of Month of Sha’ban.

Third of Sha’ban month, in the lunar calendar, coincides with birth anniversary of Third Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Hussein (PBUH), and is called “Guards’ Day” and people across country celebrate this auspicious occasion magnificently.