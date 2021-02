TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The birth anniversary of Imam Ali (PBUH) was celebrated at Imamzadeh Ghazi al-Saber in Tehran on Thu. with a lecture delivered by Hojjatoleslam Panahian, followed by eulogy of Meysam Moti'ei.

The celebration ceremony was held by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.