SHAHR-E REY, Jan. 16 (MNA) – At the initiative taken by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the 10th stage of livelihood assistance packages was distributed to the needy people in Abd al-Azim al-Hassani Shrine, Tehran province on Sat.

In this humanitarian assistance, 4,420 livelihood assistance packages were distributed among the needy and underprivileged class of society in Tehran province.