Aluminum Arak 2-2 Zob Ahan Isfahan: IPL

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Aluminum Arak and Zob Ahan Isfahan's match from the 9th matchday of Iran Pro League finished 2-2 in Arak on Sunday.

Hamed Pakdel put the hosts into the lead in the 27th minute but two second half’s goals from Darko Bjedov and Abdollah Hosseini put Zob Ahan on the verge of gaining the first victory in the current season.

However, Pakdel scored again to equalize the match at the dying moments of the second half and the scoreboard showed a 2-2 draw at the final whistle.