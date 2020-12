SAVADKUH, Dec. 13 (MNA) – The first autumn snow has fallen in Veresk, a village in Rastupey Rural District, in the Central District of Savadkuh County, Mazandaran Province, Iran.

Veresk is famous for its bridge that is a masonry arch bridge in northern Iran. It was constructed mostly by Austrians before World War II by the leadership of an engineer named Walter Aigner.