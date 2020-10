KARAJ, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The northern ring road of Karaj, the capital of Alborz province, is under construction and will reportedly be inaugurated by the year-end (Match 21).

The ring will connect Hemmat highway in NW Tehran to Karaj-Qazvin highway in the west of Karaj which will relieve the traffic in Tehran-Karaj and other main east-west routes.