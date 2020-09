TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – The people of Iran will never forget the selflessness and self-sacrifice of the zealous youths during Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988). Around 200,000 Iranians were martyred during the eight-year war.

The following photos show a section in the “Behesht-e Zahra” cemetery in Tehran which allocated to the martyrs of the Iran-Iraq war.