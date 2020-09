QOM, Sep. 06 (MNA) – A ceremony for appreciation of religious circles and Husseiniyahs during Month of Muharram was held at Hazrat Maslumeh (PBUH) Mausoleum in Qom province on Sunday.

This appreciation and thanksgiving ceremony was held in the presence of trusteeship of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) Mausoleum, city and provincial officials as well as directors of religious circles and Husseiniyahs.