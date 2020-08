HAMEDAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Since the beginning of the mourning month of Muharram, a “Video Mapping” is performed in Imam Khomeini (RA) Square of Hamedan every night in five turns and in the form of a 5-minute video clip.

This video mapping displays Ashura narrations and martyrdom of Third Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Hussein (PBUH).