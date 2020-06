TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Farewell to Brigadier General Ali Fazli and introduction ceremony to Brigadier General Na'man Gholami as the new chief of Imam Hossein Cadet College was held on Wednesday in the presence of IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami. Imam Hossein Cadet College was separated from the academic division of Imam Hossein University (IHU) in 2005. The IHU was opened in 1986.