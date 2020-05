MASULEH, May 31 (MNA) – Khemr Nesa Heights, en route Trishum Peak in Masuleh, Gilan province is a must-see site especially in spring season with breathtaking views.

Torishum, Trishum, or Shodol Dagh is one of the Masuleh peaks with an altitude of 2470 meters. The path is breathtaking. Above this summit you can watch the beautiful Masal and Sanderman countryside and enjoy the eye-catching beauty.