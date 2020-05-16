Schools reopened in Hamedan

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – According to the direct order of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, schools in Iran have been reopened as of May 16. These pictures depict school students in the western Iranian province of Hamedan.

The presence of students is not obligatory, however. Teachers and the school staff are present to answer educational questions of students if needed. Under the coronavirus pandemic, Ministry of Education could manage to establish a homegrown free-messaging application, named as Student Educational Network (abbreviated in Farsi as SHAD), to provide Iranian school students with virtual education services.