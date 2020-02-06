Judiciary chief visits Bushehr prov.

BUSHEHR, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi visited southern province of Bushehr on Thu. to be informed about the latest judicial and legal problems facing the province.

Upon his arrival in Bushehr Intl. Airport, Raeisi was welcomed by the Leader’s Representative in Bushehr province Ayatollah Gholamali Safaei Bushehri, Friday prayers leader of Bushehr, provincial governor general Abdolkarim Geravand and a number of judicial, military and disciplinary officials.