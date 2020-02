TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Esteghlal edged Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 at Azadi Stadium on Saturday to remain in the top four teams of the Iran Professional League table. The Blues now stand fourth in the table with 32 points and with one game in hand. Persepolis (40), Sepahan (35) and Tractor (33) stand top.