Closing ceremony of 10th Ammar Popular Film Festival

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of the 10th edition of Ammar Popular Film Festival (APFF) was held in Andisheh Hall of Artistic and Cultural Center late on Fri. and the winners received their awards in different sections.

This is an annual event held each year with the participation of Iranian filmmakers in different genres. The main focus of works is on social and economic issues, with particular attention to the Islamic Revolution and resistance.