TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The bodies of martyrs Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, PMU deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhanids, and their comrades arrived at Ghadr Airbase in Tehran in the early hours of Monday for a massive funeral procession in the capital. The anti-terror commander and his comrades were assassinated in a US terrorist assault in Baghdad on Friday.