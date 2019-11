YOGYAKARTA, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Built in the 8th and 9th centuries, Borobudur is one of the most famous Buddhist temples in the world. The site was abandoned in the 15th century and it took some 400 years to be re-discovered and restored with the help of UNESCO. The temple, inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage List in 1991, is now considered one of the major tourist attractions in Indonesia.