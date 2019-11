BOJNURD, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Autumn is the harvest season for saffron, which in Iran is known as the 'red gold' due to being the world's most expensive spice. Many farmers in North Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran are busy with harvesting saffron flowers at this time of the year. According to an Agriculture Ministry official, Iranian farmers are expected to produce 430 tons of saffron by mid-March 2020.