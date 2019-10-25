Reconstruction of Plasco building

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Head of Mostazafan Foundation Parviz Fattah visited the damaged Plasco Building on Thu. and was briefed on the latest stages of its reconstruction process.

Plasco Building was a 17-story high-rise landmark building in Tehran, the capital city of Iran. At the time of its construction in the 1960s it was the tallest building in Iran and was considered an iconic part of the Tehran skyline. The building collapsed on January 19, 2017 during a high-rise fire.