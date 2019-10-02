1,700 centuries-old clay tablets returned from US on display at National Museum

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – As many as 1,700 centuries-old clay tablets, which have been recently returned to Iran from the University of Chicago’s Oriental Institute, are put on display at the National Museum of Iran.

The centuries-old clay tablets and fragments were given to the Oriental Institute in 1937 for research purposes. They were supposed to be returned to Iran during the presidency of President George W. Bush, who later refused to hand them over to Iran after leveling false accusations.