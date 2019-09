TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Barakat Foundation, affiliated to the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), inaugurated 120 schools constructed in less developed and disadvantaged areas of the country on Tue. in the presence of CEO of EIKO Mohammadreza Mokhber. Moreover, the Foundation dispatched 250,000 stationeries to the deprived areas of the countries.