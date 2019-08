QOM, Aug. 26 (MNA) – As the mourning month of Muḥarram approaches, the Iranians make preparations for mourning the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) on the 10th of Muharram in the year 61 AH. The following photos show setting up a big tent at the Musa al-Mubarqa' holy shrine in Qom in the north of Iran.