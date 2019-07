SHAHREKORD, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The Bakhtiaris are a southwestern Iranian tribe and a subgroup of the Lurs. Bakhtiaris primarily inhabit Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and eastern Khuzestan, Lorestan, Bushehr, and Isfahan provinces, Iran. A small percentage of Bakhtiari are still nomadic pastoralists, migrating between summer quarters and winter quarters.