QOM, Jun. 25 (MNA) – “Shabab al-Moqawama” Conference with the topic of failure of “Deal of Century” kicked off in Qom province on Tue. in the presence of Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim and youth of 60 countries in the world. “Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim” is the leader of Islamic Movement in Bahrain and top Shia cleric.