REY, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The dust-cleaning ceremony of burial chamber of Hazrat Abdol-Azim Hassani (AS) was held on Wednesday morning. The Shāh Abdol-Azīm Shrine also known as Shabdolazim, located in Rey, Iran, contains the tomb of ‘Abdul ‘Adhīm ibn ‘Abdillāh al-Hasanī (aka Shah Abdol Azim). Shah Abdol Azim was a fifth generation descendant of Hasan ibn ‘Alī and a companion of Muhammad al-Taqī.