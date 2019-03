ZARANDIEH, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The second phase of Iran's largest hydroponic greenhouse came on stream in Zarandieh, Markazi province, on Sun. at the initiative taken by the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO). Located on a land area as large as 50 ha, the greenhouse is built according to the world’s latest technology which decreases water consumption volume to one tenth as compared to its traditional method.