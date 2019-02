TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Persepolis football team qualified for Iran’s Hazfi Cup semi-finals after defeating Padideh in the penalty shootout in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Monday. The match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes of a tense game. In the penalty shootout, Persepolis defeated Padideh 4-2 and advanced to the semi-finals. The Reds will meet Sepahan in the semis in Isfahan.