JASK, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Wicker has been for years known as a trademark handicraft of southern cities of Iran. Jask Port in Hormozgan province, in particular, used to be a place where its people made a living by using the technique to make products woven from pliable plant materials such as willow, rattan, reed, and bamboo. Nowadays, though, the profession has lost much of its influence due to drought.