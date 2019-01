MASHHAD, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The 'International Imam Reza and the Dialogue among the Religions' kicked off on Wednesday in the northeastern holy city of Mashhad with the participation of religious leaders from Abrahamic religions. The event is held in Imam Reza shrine and will continue until tomorrow. The current custodian and chairman of Astan Quds Razavi Seyyed Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati was present in the opening ceremony of the conference.