TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The 22nd anniversary of National Day of Exports was commemorated in a conference at the Islamic Republic of Iran's State TV compound in the north of the capital Tehran on Sunday morning and the 1st Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri, Acting Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani and former Industry, Mines and Trade Minister Mpohammad Shariatmadari attended the event.