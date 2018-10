TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Written and directed by Arash Ashadad, 'The War Is Over' will be on stage at Divar Chaharom Theater Hall in Tehran until Oct. 22. The play tells the story of four black people in Africa who plan to upend the white people domination in their city. The story makes use of poems by Ahmad Shamlu, considered as the most influential poet of modern Iran