Employment to boom in Hajiabad

BANDAR ABBAS, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Picking and harvesting Piarom date will start in Hajiabad, Hormozgan province, in mid-Oct. It is predicted that more than 10,000 tons of fresh date will be picked at the end of harvesting time in Hajiabad for exporting to the European countries, Canada, US, Australia, Russia and Central Asia. Piarom dates, also known as Marayami dates, are round and black-brown, widely considered as the most delicious of all semi-dry date varieties.