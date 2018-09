TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Concurrent with Day of Ashura (marking the tenth day of Muharram that Imam Hussein (AS) and 72 of his true companions martyred in the Battlefield of Karbala, the symbolic tent-burning ceremony was held on Thursday Sept. 20 in Imam Hossein (AS) Square in Tehran in the presence of scores of enthusiasts and lovers of Ahl al-Bayt.