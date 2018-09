TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Muharram is the most important Shi’a mourning ceremony and commemorates the death of Imam Hussein (AS). Every year, with the arrival of Muharram, Iranian people mourn for Third Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Hussein (AS), in which, Imam Hussein (AS) and his 72 close family members, aides and companions were besieged, deprived of food and water in Karbala.