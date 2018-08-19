A glance at “Life’, “love”, “music”

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – In every corner of the geography of Azerbaijan, there are famous artists that 'Ashik' duly befits their name and identity. Formation and genesis of art of “Ashik” has been coordinated with the people’s beliefs and their lives are as pure as their art without any claims and complaints. They [Ashik] are the narrators of stories that may have less been heard in these days. Ashik means the love of art, the art that dates backs to many thousand years ago. But unfortunately, this art has currently been fallen into oblivion and today, Ashik music is limited to the specific festivals with only a few survivors.