Tue 3 April 2018
Nature's Day in Tehran
TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Sizdah-Bedar also known as Nature's Day, festival held annually on the thirteenth day of Farvardin during which people spend time picnicking outdoors, marks the end of the Nowruz holidays in Iran.
By: Mehran Riazi, Reza Razavi
2018-04-03 08:43
