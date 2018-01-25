پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Thu 25 January 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Street performances of Fajr Theater Festival
TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Mehr News photographer has frozen some scenes from Wednesday performances of street section at the vicinity of City Theater in Tehran. The 36th edition of Fajr Theater Festival is underway in Tehran.
By: Asghar Khamseh
2018-01-25 11:50
Related News
Of bloodlust, psychosis and chaos: Rüping’s Hamlet in Tehran
Street performances of Fajr Theater Festival
Breaking chain of hierarchy and routine in ‘Package’
Tags
Fajr International Theater Festival
Street Theatre
Tehran’s City Theater
Theater