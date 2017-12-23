پارسی
Horse racing competition in Minab
MINAB, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Horse racing competitions were held on Friday in the southern Iranian city of Minab in Hormozgan Province.
By: Habib Eidzadeh
2017-12-23 12:13
Tags
Hormozgan Province
Horse Racing
Horse Riding
Iran