Republicans' defeat in US elections to undermine Trump more

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wednesday, Alaeddin Boroujerdi emphasized that US President Donald Trump deserved this defeat, and undoubtedly, this event is one of the aftershocks of the attack on Iran and will entail further consequences.

Stating that war was imposed against the Iranian nation, Boroujerdi stated that US and Israel jointly assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the innocent children of Minab Elementary School in Hormozgan province, and also people in Larestan County, so that Iranian nation were truly rejoiced by the defeat sustained by the Republicans."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Boroujerdi pointed to the history of US crimes globally, and stated, "The United States is the only country to have used an atomic bomb, massacring hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The US has also committed numerous crimes in various countries."

Trump’s defeat in the US Midterm Elections is a matter for which the great nation of Iran should be congratulated as he [Trump] truly deserved such a defeat, and the people were pleased by this outcome, he said, adding, "In our view, there is no fundamental difference between the Republicans and the Democrats."

Pointing to the impact of the electoral defeat on Trump’s political standing within the United States, he stated that Trump has no choice but to shift course. There is simply no other path available to him. Naturally, the Democrats will also move to oppose Trump’s warmongering policies, creating challenges for him domestically.

Following the result of the election which led to the defeat of the Republicans, Trump will certainly be weaker than before and will inevitably have to take a different path.

Emphasizing the reasonableness of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s demands, Boroujerdi stated, "Our demands are entirely logical and do not fall outside the framework that Trump himself had previously accepted it s reforms by signing the Islamabad Agreement."

MNA/6999928