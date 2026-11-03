London tourism Expo turns into anti-Zionist event

The protest was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. The campaign stated that the Israeli regime’s pavilion at the London expo is promoting tourism in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories, in violation of the commitments declared by the British government.

In a message addressed to British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, the British organization noted that he had previously promised to ban the promotion of illegal Israeli settlements in the country, and that he must now clarify whether he will remain committed to his promise.

The presence of entities linked to the Israeli regime’s settlement enterprise at the London tourism expo has become a controversial issue in recent days, sparking reactions from human rights activists and a number of British MPs.

MNA./IRN