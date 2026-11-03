Fardin Hedayati named best Greco-Roman Wrestler of 2026

In its announcement, UWW praised Hedayati’s outstanding performance in the 130kg category, noting that he secured the world title in his first appearance at the senior World Championships.

edayati capped his impressive campaign with an 8-0 victory over Hungary’s Darius Vitek in the final, winning the bout in just 42 seconds.

The Iranian wrestler spent a total of only seven minutes and nine seconds on the mat throughout the tournament, underlining his dominance on the way to the world title.

Last month on October 26, Hedayati won a gold medal at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships.

MNA