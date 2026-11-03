N. Korea tests strategic cruise missile with cluster warhead

North Korea has tested a cluster warhead for a strategic cruise missile which, according to its developers, is capable of striking targets across an area of up to 6 hectares, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"It has been confirmed that the medium-sized cluster warhead installed on the cruise missile is capable of destroying targets with a high concentration of strikes across an area of 5-6 hectares," the North Korean Missile Administration said in a statement.

During the tests, held on November 2, specialists also checked the missile’s performance during a vertical approach to its target. According to KCNA, improvements to its maneuvering capabilities during the terminal phase of flight made it possible to carry out such strikes while taking into account the natural and geographical features of the areas where the weapons are deployed.

The tests were supervised by General Kim Jong Sik, member of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea and first deputy department head of the party’s Central Committee.

The North Korean Missile Administration stressed the need to further develop various weapons systems to protect the country against external threats, noting that the latest tests were part of scheduled research and development work aimed at enhancing the combat capabilities of missile systems.

MNA