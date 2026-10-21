France extends partial curfews to quell unrest

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said curfews imposed in several cities on Monday had "helped keep the night calm", adding that new restrictions would be introduced wherever needed.

"These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors," he said on Tuesday.

The measures followed the government's admission that officers had "lost control" during Saturday's protests, which drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets over the cost of living and deteriorating public services.

MNA