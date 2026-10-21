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Oct 21, 2026, 10:36 AM

France extends partial curfews to quell unrest

France extends partial curfews to quell unrest

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Authorities across France extended partial curfews on Tuesday after overnight restrictions helped restore calm following violent weekend protests.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said curfews imposed in several cities on Monday had "helped keep the night calm", adding that new restrictions would be introduced wherever needed.

"These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors," he said on Tuesday.

The measures followed the government's admission that officers had "lost control" during Saturday's protests, which drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets over the cost of living and deteriorating public services.

MNA

News ID 248788

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