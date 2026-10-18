  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2026, 12:42 PM

Sec. of SNSC:

Iran prepared devastating plan for any new military adventure

Iran prepared devastating plan for any new military adventure

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) –Turning to US threat of attacks, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Armed Forces have prepared a more devastating plan for any new military adventure than those used in 12-day and 40-day wars.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei wrote, “The repeated threats and inflammatory rhetoric from US and Israeli officials will not change the reality on the ground.”

“Iran’s Armed Forces have prepared a more devastating plan for any new military adventure than those used in the 12-day and 40-day wars,” he underlined.

Iran’s new operational plan will not follow the rules they are familiar with, the secretary of SNSC emphasized.

Iran’s Armed Forces have prepared a more devastating plan for any new military adventure than those used in the 12-day and 40-day wars, General Rezaei reiterated.

MNA/6981427

News ID 248680
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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