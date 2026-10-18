Iran prepared devastating plan for any new military adventure

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei wrote, “The repeated threats and inflammatory rhetoric from US and Israeli officials will not change the reality on the ground.”

“Iran’s Armed Forces have prepared a more devastating plan for any new military adventure than those used in the 12-day and 40-day wars,” he underlined.

Iran’s new operational plan will not follow the rules they are familiar with, the secretary of SNSC emphasized.

Iran’s Armed Forces have prepared a more devastating plan for any new military adventure than those used in the 12-day and 40-day wars, General Rezaei reiterated.

MNA/6981427