Xi stresses prioritizing ecological conservation

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection trip on Friday to the city of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



Huangqihai Lake in Ulanqab was once on the verge of drying up due to climate and other impacts. After years of comprehensive conservation, its water body has gradually been restored and expanded.



During the inspection trip, Xi visited the Huangqihai Lake nature reserve, where he was briefed on Inner Mongolia's efforts to strengthen ecological conservation, and inspected the lake's shoreline and mudflats and observed birds inhabiting the area.



He stressed the need to fully implement the country's wetland protection law, firmly uphold ecological red lines, and safeguard biodiversity. For degraded wetland ecosystems, he called for giving priority to natural restoration, supplemented by human intervention, and carrying out restoration in a scientific and sound manner.



Xi also visited Chahar High Tech Development Zone in Ulanqab, and learned about Inner Mongolia's progress in advancing the construction of a hub for the "East Data, West Computing" project and the development of the green computing power industry.



Noting that implementing the "East Data, West Computing" project and building a national integrated computing power network is an important decision made by the CPC Central Committee, Xi stressed the need to ensure the efficient operation of completed projects and finish the construction of follow-up projects on schedule.



He called on all parties to earnestly implement the requirements for efficient, green and safe development, actively promote the development of the green computing power industry, and make greater contributions to building Digital China and developing new quality productive forces.



Xi also viewed displays of local agricultural and livestock specialties, encouraging local authorities to better align production with sales to help farmers and herders increase their incomes.



Source: Xinhua