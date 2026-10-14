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Oct 14, 2026, 9:30 AM

Pope Leo has lung cancer, the Vatican announces after surgery

Pope Leo has lung cancer, the Vatican announces after surgery

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Pope Leo XIV had surgery on Tuesday to remove a cancerous growth in his lung, the Vatican announced.

The surgery, performed at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, involved removing the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung, according to a statement by Leo's doctors released by the church. Lung tissue examined after the surgery confirmed a previous test that revealed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, the Vatican said.

Adenocarcinoma of the lung is the most common form of lung cancer in the United States, representing about 40% of all lung cancers, according to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.

MNA

News ID 248577

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