https://en.mehrnews.com/news/244231/ May 5, 2026, 12:15 PM News ID 244231 Video Video May 5, 2026, 12:15 PM VIDEO: Wildfire in Arizona destroys over 400 ha of vegetation TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – A widespread wildfire in Arizona, USA, has destroyed more than 400 hectares of vegetation. Download 4 MB News ID 244231 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Wildfire scorches California VIDEO: A fast-moving forest fire rips through Florida VIDEO: Wildfire in California Massive wildfire in California VIDEO: Wildfire sweeps southern California Tags Wildfire Forest Fields Plane Incidents
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