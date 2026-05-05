  1. Video
May 5, 2026, 12:15 PM

VIDEO: Wildfire in Arizona destroys over 400 ha of vegetation

VIDEO: Wildfire in Arizona destroys over 400 ha of vegetation

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – A widespread wildfire in Arizona, USA, has destroyed more than 400 hectares of vegetation.

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News ID 244231
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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